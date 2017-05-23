- ITV Report
-
Primary school girl Saffie Rose Roussos named as second Manchester attack victim
A "beautiful" primary school girl has been confirmed as the second victim of the Manchester suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.
Saffie Rose Roussos, believed to be eight years old, was named by her school as having died, with the headteacher sending his "deepest condolences" to her family and friends.
At least 22 people died and 59 were injured during the attack at the pop concert.
Chris Upton, headteacher Tarleton Community Primary School in Preston, said: "News of Saffie's death in this appalling attack has come as a tremendous shock to all of us and I would like to send our deepest condolences to all of her family and friends.
"The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking.
"Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair."
Mr Upton said their focus was on helping pupils and staff cope with the news and that specialist support from Lancashire County Council had been called in to help.
- Georgina Callander
The first victim of the Manchester bombing was earlier named as Georgina Callander, a student from Lancashire.
Georgina Callander’s college confirmed her death at the Ariana Grande concert “with enormous sadness”.
The teenager had tweeted on Monday that she was "so excited" to see the performance in Manchester.
Runshaw College in Leyland, Lancashire, said that the young girl was on the second year of her health and social care course, and was a former student at Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy.
"Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina's family, friends, and all of those affected by this loss," Runshaw College said.
Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy confirmed that Georgina died as a result of the injuries she sustained.
In a statement the school said: "Georgina was a lovely young student who was very popular with her peers and the staff and always made the most of the opportunities she had at the school.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Georgina's family at this terrible time, and we think especially of her brothers Harry and Daniel who were also former students of the school."