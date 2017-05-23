Primary school girl Saffie Rose Roussos named as second Manchester attack victim

A "beautiful" primary school girl has been confirmed as the second victim of the Manchester suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.

Saffie Rose Roussos, believed to be eight years old, was named by her school as having died, with the headteacher sending his "deepest condolences" to her family and friends.

At least 22 people died and 59 were injured during the attack at the pop concert.

Chris Upton, headteacher Tarleton Community Primary School in Preston, said: "News of Saffie's death in this appalling attack has come as a tremendous shock to all of us and I would like to send our deepest condolences to all of her family and friends.

"The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking.

"Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair."

Mr Upton said their focus was on helping pupils and staff cope with the news and that specialist support from Lancashire County Council had been called in to help.