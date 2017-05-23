- ITV Report
Manchester locals offer support to concert-goers caught up in blast
Concert-goers caught up in the suspected terrorist attack at Manchester Arena have been offered shelter by locals.
City residents took to social media after the incident on Monday evening offering to take in any people left stranded after the explosion that killed 19 people and injured 50 others.
Two hotels in the area - Holiday Inn and Premier Inn - also reportedly took in dozens of children who became separated from family and friends with the hashtag #RoomForManchester being widely shared.
Taxi drivers in the city had also reportedly switched off their meters to take people home.
Many of the people caught up in the chaos were young fans of US singer Ariana Grande, who had just finished performing at the venue.