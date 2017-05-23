Manchester locals offer support to concert-goers caught up in blast

Concert-goers caught up in the suspected terrorist attack at Manchester Arena have been offered shelter by locals.

City residents took to social media after the incident on Monday evening offering to take in any people left stranded after the explosion that killed 19 people and injured 50 others.

Two hotels in the area - Holiday Inn and Premier Inn - also reportedly took in dozens of children who became separated from family and friends with the hashtag #RoomForManchester being widely shared.