Manchester unites in defiance after suicide bomber kills 22 at concert

Flowers have been left at the scene Credit: PA

Mancunians have come together in defiance after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert.

The attacker detonated an improvised explosive device at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande performance.

But the city's residents have said they will not be cowed by the atrocity.

Signs reading “We Love Manchester” have popped up around the city.

Hundreds of workers also crowded Manchester's Piccadilly Gardens on their lunch break as a busker sang songs such as All You Need Is Love by the Beatles.

The singer even adapted the lyrics of Bob Marley's Everything's Gonna Be Alright to include a reference to the 1996 IRA bomb that struck the city.

Residents also left impromptu tributes on paper placed on a table outside Cass Art, on Oldham Street in the Northern Quarter. Messages included "stay strong" and "hope not fear".

Even opposing football fans shared a hug in solidarity on the streets of Manchester today.

Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the “sickening cowardice” of the attack.

The prime minister said it was “now beyond doubt that the people of Manchester and of this country have fallen called victim to a callous terrorist attack”.
Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in Manchester suicide bombing

