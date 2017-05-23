May hails 'inspirational bravery' and 'unbreakable spirit' of Mancunians in book of condolence

Theresa May has left a touching message in a book of condolence for those killed in the Manchester attack, praising the "inspirational bravery" and "unbreakable spirit" of Mancunians in the wake of the blast.

Mrs May signed the book in Manchester Town Hall on Tuesday less than 24 hours after the "callous and cowardly act" of attack suspect Salman Abedi killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert and shook the city.