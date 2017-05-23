Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

May hails 'inspirational bravery' and 'unbreakable spirit' of Mancunians in book of condolence

Theresa May signed the book of condolence in Manchester Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Theresa May has left a touching message in a book of condolence for those killed in the Manchester attack, praising the "inspirational bravery" and "unbreakable spirit" of Mancunians in the wake of the blast.

Mrs May signed the book in Manchester Town Hall on Tuesday less than 24 hours after the "callous and cowardly act" of attack suspect Salman Abedi killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert and shook the city.

Credit: Arj Singh/PA

In her message Mrs May said that people would remember those who died and "celebrate those who helped" after a suicide attacker detonated an explosive device at the packed concert.

Writing that "terrorism never wins" she added: "our country and our way of life will prevail."

Here in this great city a callous and cowardly act was met by the inspirational bravery of our emergency services and the unbreakable spirit of the people of Manchester.

As we remember those who died, their loved ones and those who were injured, we will celebrate those who helped, safe in the knowledge that terrorism never wins and our values, our country and our way of life will prevail.

– Theresa May
