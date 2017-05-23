One minute silence held at Queen's Garden Party in memory of Manchester attack victims

A one minute silence has been held at the Queen's Garden Party in memory of the 22 people killed and 59 injured in the Manchester terror attack.

Tuesday's party is one of three held by the Queen each summer at Buckingham Palace to recognise and reward the work of people who have made a positive impact in their community.

The 4pm silence was began with a drum roll and marked with the national anthem at the end of it.

The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Eugenie were all at the party and marked the silence.