Police 'have identified Manchester suicide bomber' but are still establishing if he worked alone

Police believe they have identified the man who carried out a deadly suicide bombing in one of the worst acts of terrorism to strike UK in living memory, Theresa May has said.

The Prime Minister condemned the "appalling, sickening cowardice" of the "warped" terrorist behind the attack.

She said police were fairly confident they had identified the lone man who carried out the attack and died along with his victims in the blast.

However, they were still trying to establish whether he worked alone or if he had accomplices.

Mrs May said it was not yet possible to publicly identify the suspected bomber.