- ITV Report
-
Police 'have identified Manchester suicide bomber' but are still establishing if he worked alone
Police believe they have identified the man who carried out a deadly suicide bombing in one of the worst acts of terrorism to strike UK in living memory, Theresa May has said.
The Prime Minister condemned the "appalling, sickening cowardice" of the "warped" terrorist behind the attack.
She said police were fairly confident they had identified the lone man who carried out the attack and died along with his victims in the blast.
However, they were still trying to establish whether he worked alone or if he had accomplices.
Mrs May said it was not yet possible to publicly identify the suspected bomber.
Children are known to have been among the 22 killed and 59 wounded in the attack at a concert by US popstar Ariana Grande, whose music is popular with teenagers and young people.
Mrs May said many of those wounded are being treated for "life-threatening conditions".
"We now know that a single terrorist detonated his improvised explosive device near one of the exits of the venue deliberately choosing the time and place to cause maximum carnage and to kill and injure indiscriminately," said Mrs May in an update.
Mrs May said efforts to divide the city had failed as she contrasted the "appalling" attack on the concert with the "great courage" of the emergency services and normal citizens.
"While we experienced the worst of humanity in Manchester last night, we also saw the best," she said.
The death toll makes it the worst terror attack to hit the UK since bombings in central London on 7 July 2005, which killed 52 people. It is the worst ever terrorist incident in the north of England.
Witnesses said they saw nuts and bolts after the explosion, suggesting it may have been a nail bomb packed with small metal pieces designed to cause maximum damage.
There have been suggestions that the relative sophistication of the device could indicate the the bomber did not work alone in preparing the attack.