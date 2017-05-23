Thousands gather for vigil in Manchester show of solidarity after attack

Thousands stood together in a show of defiance Credit: PA

Thousands of people have gathered in the centre of Manchester for a vigil in the wake of the terror attack. Crowds spilled from Albert Square on to nearby roads, standing together in an act of solidarity. Senior figures including Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Speaker John Bercow joined Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham on stage.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also signed the book of condolence Credit: PA

Lord Mayor of Manchester Eddy Newman said the vigil was a chance to "express solidarity" with the victims. He thanked the emergency services, prompting a rapturous response from the thousands of people gathered there. Greater Manchester Police's Ian Hopkins said: "As your Chief Constable of Greater Manchester and as a father I cannot begin to imagine how anyone can carry out such an unthinkable act - murdering 22 people and injuring 59 - and my thoughts and those of my colleague are very much with their families at this incredibly difficult time." Poet Tony Walsh also read a five minute monologue about the spirit of Manchester which gained him raucous applause.

Lu Bowen, 40, brought flowers to lay as a mark of respect, and said it has been a "horrific" day. Standing alongside her teenage daughter Lucy, she said: "We watched it all unfold last night. Many of the crowd chanted in a massive show of solidarity as they gathered for the vigil.

"We felt we wanted to show a sense of solidarity and commitment that Manchester always has. "When the chips are down, Manchester always pulls together."

Crowds erupted into chants Credit: PA