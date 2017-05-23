Trump brands terrorists 'evil losers' as he leads world leaders in condemning Manchester attack

Donald Trump has branded those who take part in terrorist acts as "evil losers" in the wake of a suicide attack at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.

Speaking during an official visit to Bethlehem the president offered his "deepest condolences" to the victims of the Manchester bombing and pledged the US would work to drive terrorists and extremists "out from our society forever".

He said: "So many young beautiful innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life.

"I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term, they would think that’s a great name. I will call them from now on losers, because that’s what they are - they're losers and we'll have more of them but they're losers just remember that."