- ITV Report
-
Trump brands terrorists 'evil losers' as he leads world leaders in condemning Manchester attack
Donald Trump has branded those who take part in terrorist acts as "evil losers" in the wake of a suicide attack at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.
Speaking during an official visit to Bethlehem the president offered his "deepest condolences" to the victims of the Manchester bombing and pledged the US would work to drive terrorists and extremists "out from our society forever".
He said: "So many young beautiful innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life.
"I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term, they would think that’s a great name. I will call them from now on losers, because that’s what they are - they're losers and we'll have more of them but they're losers just remember that."
He added: "This is what I’ve spent these last few days talking about during my trip oversees; Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed we cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people, and in today’s attack it was mostly innocent children.
"The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society forever this wicked ideology must be obliterated and I mean completely obliterated and the innocent life must be protected - all innocent lives life must protected."
Trump was joined in his condemnation of the Manchester attack by German chancellor Angela Merkel who said she was following the news "with sorrow and horror".
She said:"It is incomprehensible that someone could make use of a joyful pop concert to bring death to so many people or inflict serious injury on them.
"This apparent terrorist attack will only strengthen our determination to keep acting together with our British friends against those who plan and carry out such inhuman deeds."
Newly-elected French president Emmanuel Macron also sent a message of support to the UK, saying: "My thoughts are with the British people, the victims and those close to them. We are fighting together against terrorism."
European Commission President Jean Claude Junker also paid tribute in letter to the Prime Minister describing events as a "brutal attack".