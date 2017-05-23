'We had to pull nails out of children's faces': Homeless man describes rush to help young victims of Manchester attack

A homeless man has given a harrowing account of the moment he rushed to help severely wounded children in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena bomb attack.

Stephen Jones was sleeping near the venue on Monday night when he heard a huge bang, which he initially thought was a firework.

"I then realised what was happening and saw children coming out, screaming and covered in blood," the 35-year-old told ITV News.

He recalled, in graphic detail, wiping blood from children's eyes before noticing their horrific injuries.

"We were having to pull nails and bits of glass out of their arms and faces," he said.

He described a scene of devastation, where "lifeless" bodies of children were strewn on the floor surrounded by "hysterical" mothers.

"We haven't slept most of the night because of what we've seen."