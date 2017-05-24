Father of Manchester bomber insists his son is innocent

The father of the Manchester arena attacker has insisted his son is innocent.

The bomber's identity has been confirmed by Greater Manchester Police after the attack which killed 22 people.

Ramadan Abedi says he spoke to his 22-year-old son, Salman Abedi, five days ago and he was getting ready to visit Saudi Arabia and sounded "normal."

The elder Abedi told The Associated Press by telephone from Tripoli: "We don't believe in killing innocents. This is not us."