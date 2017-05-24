Four climbers found dead on Mount Everest

A group of climbers have died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in their tents on Mount Everest.

Four bodies were found at Camp Four overnight on Tuesday by Nepali sherpas, who were on their way to collect the body of another climber who died near the summit over the weekend.

Camp Four, the highest camp on Everest, is located at around 8,000 metres (26,246 feet) - 850 metres below the summit.

It was not clear how the climbers died and their identities had not been established when Mingma Sherpa of the Seven Summit Treks group confirmed the deaths to reporters on Wednesday morning.

"It is most likely they died from carbon monoxide poisoning by using their stoves in the tent without proper ventilation," US climber Alan Arnette, who blogs on Everest, said in a post.