- ITV Report
-
General Election campaign on hold after terror attack
The major party leaders' campaigns for the General Election will remain suspended on Wednesday after the terror level was raised to its highest level following the Manchester terror attack.
Prime Minister Theresa May is set to continue handling the response to the atrocity and will chair an emergency Cobra meeting on Wednesday morning.
Monday's suicide blast at the Manchester Arena is the worst terrorist incident ever during a general election period.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Liberal Democrat counterpart Tim Farron agreed to put their campaigns on hold and are understood to be in regular contact about the situation.
However while a ceasefire in the national battle remains in place, Labour said its candidates could use discretion to participate in low-key events in their constituencies.
Labour's Mike Gapes, who is campaigning for the Ilford South seat, said: "We must not allow murderous terrorists to undermine our democratic society. I will be resuming political campaigning tomorrow morning."