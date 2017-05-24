Grieving Manchester unites in wake of terror attack

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green

The Mayor of Manchester has encouraged residents to "get back to normal" and resume their lives as far as possible. Andy Burnham said the city may be going through the most difficult time but it is important to send out the message that it will not be beaten. Speaking on Wednesday, he said: "The message from me would be, we must not be unduly alarmed, we must continue to get back to normal, and in the end that's the best message because we must send it out clearly that we will not be beaten, we will not be divided, and we will stand together."

People attend a candlelit vigil to mourn the victims of Manchester terror attack at Albert Square. Credit: PA

We Stand Together: The people of Manchester have united in defiance to the suicide bomber. Credit: PA

Muriel Billington, 85 and her daughters during a vigil at St Ann's Square in Manchester. Credit: PA

Impromptu shrines of flowers, candles and written tributes have sprung up across the city, leaving the florists overwhelmed. "I think the people are very supportive with what happened," said Clara Fernandez. "I think mainly because it's about very young people who are gone, so it's been a punch in the stomach."

Alan is inviting people to come and talk about whatever they like. Credit: ITV News

Finding words to say things they never felt before and never needed to say, one local man Alan has invited people to sit on some steps in a makeshift cafe for a cup of tea and a conversation about whatever they like - and people are responding. "From the friends that I have and the friends I know, whether they're Muslim or not Muslim, we're holding it together and I think we'll continue to do that", said Rosie Bevan. All races and religions live in this city together and the evidence is people are reaching out to one another The author of a poem which stirred the emotions of mourners at a vigil in Manchester has said it was a "privilege" to read it.

Poet Tony Walsh, 51, delivered a version of his poem This Is The Place, an ode to the city of Manchester and its people, to a packed Albert Square. Speaking to ITV News, he said: "We're a resilient place, we're a hardy place and we've proved that time and time again. "This is a devastating blow, particularly for some people, but it's in us as Mancunians, as humans, to fight back in every sense." Perhaps it is no wonder that a poem of love has become the city's anthem.