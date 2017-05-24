Manchester bomber's younger brother 'knew about attack' and was 'planning terror act' in Tripoli

The arrested younger brother of the Manchester suicide bomber knew of his attack plans and was plotting terror in Tripoli, according to Libyan security officials.

Hashem Abedi was arrested in the Libyan capital having travelled to the city from the UK on April 16, Libya's counter-terrorism force said.

Issuing a photo of the arrested suspect, an official said he was "aware of all the details" of Salman Abedi's deadly attack on Manchester Arena and was planning his own "terrorist act" in Tripoli.

ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo earlier said he had been held by counter-terrorism police on suspicion of links to so-called Islamic State.