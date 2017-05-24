Hotting up with humid air

A notably mild mild, feeling close and stuffy and for some of us an uncomfortable, restless nights sleep in urban spots where temperatures are unlikely to slip much below 16-18C in places. By the small hours some misty low cloud in the north and west and along coasts but as warmer, drier air seeps in from Europe, brighter, clearer skies will develop with more sunshine.

Warmer than today if increasingly muggy and close with highs of 27-28C across the south east and mainland Scotland.

Even hotter on Friday but feeling humid with an increased chance of thunderstorms.