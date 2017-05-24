- ITV Report
'I was so scared she was going to die', says mum who helped injured Manchester attack victim
A woman who comforted one of the young Manchester Arena victims as she waited anxiously for news about her own missing family members has told how she feared the teenager would die.
Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Kim Dick said she held 14-year-old Freya in her arms as she lay bleeding and struggling for breath after the girl came "staggering" towards her covered in blood.
She said: "This little girl was just staggering towards me and I thought she was going to fall and she was covered in blood, her long hair was all burnt and there was blood oozing out of her mouth and her shoulder and I just grabbed her and held her."
Freya, who is still being treated in hospital, sustained serious injuries in the blast including several broken bones and severe lacerations.
Recalling the emotion of the day, Kim added: "This little girl... I was so scared she was going to die ."
Kim and her husband Phil Dick were waiting in the foyer of the Arena to pick up their daughter and granddaughter - both of whom were later found safe and well - after the Ariana Grande gig when the bomb went off.
Kim said there was "an almighty bang" and then "just bodies everywhere".
As the couple frantically looked for their own family members young Freya approached them and Kim stepped in to help, staying with her while her husband Phil went in search of their own daughter and granddaughter.