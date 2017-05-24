'I was so scared she was going to die', says mum who helped injured Manchester attack victim

A woman who comforted one of the young Manchester Arena victims as she waited anxiously for news about her own missing family members has told how she feared the teenager would die.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Kim Dick said she held 14-year-old Freya in her arms as she lay bleeding and struggling for breath after the girl came "staggering" towards her covered in blood.

She said: "This little girl was just staggering towards me and I thought she was going to fall and she was covered in blood, her long hair was all burnt and there was blood oozing out of her mouth and her shoulder and I just grabbed her and held her."

Freya, who is still being treated in hospital, sustained serious injuries in the blast including several broken bones and severe lacerations.