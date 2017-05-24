'Nobody does it better': Daniel Craig and Sean Connery among James Bond stars to pay tribute to Sir Roger Moore

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

James Bond stars, including the original 007 Sean Connery and current Bond Daniel Craig, have honoured Sir Roger Moore, who died yesterday in Switzerland aged 89. "Nobody does it better", Craig said in a simple tribute to his predecessor posted on the official 007 Twitter account. The message - a reference to Carly Simon's theme song for Moore's 1977 The Spy Who Loved Me - was accompanied by a picture of the pair posing together in tuxedos in 2008.

Scottish actor Connery, 86, who handed over his secret agent status to Moore in 1972, spoke of the pair's long friendship in a statement.

I was very sad to hear of Roger's passing, we had an unusually long relationship by Hollywood standards, that was filled with jokes and laughter. I will miss him. – Sean Connery

Brosnan, who like Craig has starred as Bond four times, described Moore as "magnificent" as he shared a photograph on Instagram of the pair together.

Jane Seymour, Britt Eckland and Tanya Roberts, who all starred opposite Moore's Bond, posted moving tributes to the actor - the longest-serving star of the franchise.

Seymour's breakout role as Bond Girl Solitaire came opposite Moore as he debuted as Bond in 1973's Live And Let Die. The 66-year-old described the Unicef ambassador as "funny, kind and thoughtful to everyone around him" in a post on Instagram.

Britt Eckland, who starred as Mary Goodnight in 1974’s The Man With the Golden Gun, called Moore "the epitome of Bond".

Tanya Roberts played Stacey Sutton in A View to a Kill, Moore's seventh and final outing as the fictional MI6 agent. She described him as a "terrific guy" who "always had a joke to tell".

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson said Moore's "legacy shall live on through his films and the millions of lives he touched".

The actor is survived by his wife Kristina and three children Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian. They said a private funeral will be held in Monaco in "accordance with our father's wishes".