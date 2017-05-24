Manchester attack: School pays tribute to 'beautiful' Saffie Rose Roussos

The headteacher of Saffie Rose Roussos's primary school has paid tribute to the little girl who was "beautiful in every sense of the word".

Chris Upton described the eight-year-old who was killed in Monday night's suicide bombing at Manchester Arena as being "loved by everyone", and as having a "warmth and kindness" which would "be remembered fondly".

Mr Upton continued that staff and pupils at Tarleton Community Primary School were trying to come to terms with what had happened and were being supported by staff from Lancashire County Council.

He continued that the school was sending its "deepest condolences" to Saffie's family and friends, and that it was holding "on to the love among us.

"We owe that to Saffie and her family."

Saffie was one of 22 killed when 22-year-old Salman Abedi set off a bomb as people left a concert by American singer Ariana Grande.

Some 59 people were injured in the blast, 20 of who remain in "critical care".