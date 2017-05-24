- ITV Report
-
Manchester crowdfunding campaigns raise thousands
A fund for the victims of the Manchester suicide bomb attack has seen more than £700,000 pledged in support for those affected.
Following requests from readers on how they could help, the Manchester Evening News setup a crowdfunding initiative to raise £750,000.
Almost 30,000 people have donated to help support the families and victims of the atrocity, which saw 22 killed and dozens of others injured.
Just 17 hours after its launch, over 95% of its target had been reached.
Manchester Evening News editor-in-chief Rob Irvine said: "Our wonderful city of Manchester has been terribly wounded.
"But it is a huge solace to see the response of individuals and organisations who have responded to cowardice and evil with kindness and generosity."
In another appeal for funds, Michael Johns setup a campaign to raise money for Chris Parker - a homeless man who was reportedly begging in the foyer of the venue when the bomb went off.
According The Guardian, Mr Parker rushed to help those affected in the aftermath of the attack.
The appeal, "to help one of our most vulnerable in society who showed great selflessness and courage", has raised over £20,000 - smashing its original £1,000 target.
- GoFundMe: Help Chris Parker
- JustGiving: Support the families and victims of the attack