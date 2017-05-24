Manchester crowdfunding campaigns raise thousands

People attend a candlelit vigil to mourn the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.. Credit: PA

A fund for the victims of the Manchester suicide bomb attack has seen more than £700,000 pledged in support for those affected. Following requests from readers on how they could help, the Manchester Evening News setup a crowdfunding initiative to raise £750,000. Almost 30,000 people have donated to help support the families and victims of the atrocity, which saw 22 killed and dozens of others injured.

A person holds up a sign during a vigil to remember the victims of the blast. Credit: PA

Just 17 hours after its launch, over 95% of its target had been reached. Manchester Evening News editor-in-chief Rob Irvine said: "Our wonderful city of Manchester has been terribly wounded. "But it is a huge solace to see the response of individuals and organisations who have responded to cowardice and evil with kindness and generosity."

Chris Parker was begging in the foyer of the Manchester Arena. Credit: GoFundMe