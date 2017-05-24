Theresa May to raise information leak with Donald Trump

There is such anger in Government about US leaking of information about the Manchester bomb investigation that I understand Theresa May is expected to raise the issue directly with President Trump at the NATO summit on Thursday.

Ministers and Whitehall officials have been tearing their hair out over leaks to the US media of information from the British investigation into the attack.

A Whitehall source said: "British officials and ministers are making it clear to their US counterparts that these leaks from within the system are completely unacceptable."