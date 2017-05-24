Theresa May to raise information leak with Donald Trump
There is such anger in Government about US leaking of information about the Manchester bomb investigation that I understand Theresa May is expected to raise the issue directly with President Trump at the NATO summit on Thursday.
Ministers and Whitehall officials have been tearing their hair out over leaks to the US media of information from the British investigation into the attack.
A Whitehall source said: "British officials and ministers are making it clear to their US counterparts that these leaks from within the system are completely unacceptable."
These are not the kind of words ever really used about Britain's closest ally.
Police chiefs are also furious that the UK's most trusted intelligence sharing partners are playing fast and loose with information from a British investigation.
A National Counter Terrorism Policing spokesman said: "When that trust is breached it undermines these relationships, and undermines our investigations and the confidence of victims, witnesses and their families.
"This damage is even greater when it involves unauthorised disclosure of potential evidence in the middle of a major counter terrorism investigation."
Of course President Trump's relationship with the US intelligence community is not the best.
He may well share the Prime Minister's frustration.