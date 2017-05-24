“We can use peace”: Donald Trump holds talks with Pope Francis at the Vatican

US President Donald Trump has held his first meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

The pair put their previous clashes behind them to display a show of peace in the brief talks.

Last year the pope criticised Trump’s campaign pledges to build a wall on the Mexican border and turn away Muslim immigrants and refugees from the US.

“A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian,” Francis said at the time.

The pontiff frequently calls for greater compassion for refugees and deemed it both a “moral imperative” and “Christian duty” to help.

Trump responded by calling Francis “disgraceful” for doubting his faith.

However, the pair met with a handshake on Wednesday morning ahead of a private 30-minute meeting.