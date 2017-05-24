Warmer with a mild, muggy night ahead

A warmer day with cloud in the west giving way to brighter skies. Some cloud in the east will melt away later. Elsewhere, sunny skies lifting temperatures to around 25C in places. A clearer end to the day with late sunshine this evening and a remarkably mild, and muggy night ahead. Temperatures not sliding much below 16-18C in places making for a stuffy, uncomfortable nights sleep in urban areas.

Tomorrow any early cloud and coastal mist will give way as the sunshine gets to work and as we draw in much warmer, drier air from the Continent more sunshine expected and feeling hot for some of us with highs of 27-28C with increasingly humid air.