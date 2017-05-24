Weather: It will be another very warm day

It will be a rather cloudy start to the day across western areas with extensive low cloud and hill fog, with the cloud thick enough to give the odd spot of rain across the far northwest.

Through the day, much of this cloud should break up to leave fine conditions for many with spells of sunshine.

With light winds, it will be another very warm day, with a top temperature of 24 Celsius (75F), although it will be cooler near the coasts where there may be fog in places.