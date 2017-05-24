World leaders express condolences to Manchester victims

World leaders have expressed their condolences to victims of the Manchester terror attack and praised the "great spirit" of residents rallying together in the wake of the atrocity.

German chancellor Angela Merkel, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, King Salman of Saudi Arabia and the Swedish prime minister Stefan Lofven are among those who have offered sympathy to the victims and their families in calls to Prime Minister Theresa May, a Downing Street spokesman said.

"Chancellor Merkel called to offer Germany's condolences and said Germany stands with the UK against terrorism," said the spokesman.

"They agreed the deliberate targeting of children was despicable and that the people of Manchester had shown great spirit in coming together in the wake of the attack.

"King Salman of Saudi Arabia called to offer his condolences and said Saudi Arabia strongly denounces and condemns this brutal terrorist attack which defies all international humanitarian norms.

"They agreed the UK and Saudi Arabia would continue working closely together to counter terrorism and violent extremism."