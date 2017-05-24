- ITV Report
World leaders express condolences to Manchester victims
World leaders have expressed their condolences to victims of the Manchester terror attack and praised the "great spirit" of residents rallying together in the wake of the atrocity.
German chancellor Angela Merkel, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, King Salman of Saudi Arabia and the Swedish prime minister Stefan Lofven are among those who have offered sympathy to the victims and their families in calls to Prime Minister Theresa May, a Downing Street spokesman said.
"Chancellor Merkel called to offer Germany's condolences and said Germany stands with the UK against terrorism," said the spokesman.
"They agreed the deliberate targeting of children was despicable and that the people of Manchester had shown great spirit in coming together in the wake of the attack.
"King Salman of Saudi Arabia called to offer his condolences and said Saudi Arabia strongly denounces and condemns this brutal terrorist attack which defies all international humanitarian norms.
"They agreed the UK and Saudi Arabia would continue working closely together to counter terrorism and violent extremism."
Swedish prime minister Mr Lofven praised the British public's response and determination to carry on as normal, the spokesman said.
He added: "Indian prime minister Narendra Modi conveyed his country's deepest condolences and said India's prayers were with all of those affected.
"Prime minister Modi congratulated the people of Manchester on their courage, patience and spirit.
"They agreed the UK and India would continue to cooperate closely on counter-terrorism, including aviation security and countering online radicalisation."
Mrs May has already spoken to US president Donald Trump.
The calls follow public shows of support for the victims from leaders including French president Emmanuel Macron, Australian prime minister Malcom Turnbull andCanadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.
The Prime Minister is due to meet world leaders in Brussels on Thursday for a Nato summit before travelling to Sicily for the G7.