- ITV Report
-
World pays tribute to Manchester bomb attack victims
Lights have been turned off around the world to honour the victims of the Manchester bomb attack.
In Rome, the lights at the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain and city hall were switched off at midnight.
The Eiffel Tower in Paris was also plunged into darkness, with the Burj Khalifa in Dubia emblazoned with the Union Jack.
In New York, the lights on the Empire State building were switched off and "God Save the Queen" was played ahead of the New York Yankees match against the Kansas City Royals.