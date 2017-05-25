A surge of hot, humid air

Plenty of strong sunshine today with highs of 28 or 29C by the end of the afternoon. Increasingly muggy into the evening but a fine, summer like evening with clear skies as we keep the warmth.

Temperatures not sliding too far tonight warm, close and stuffy - a restless nights sleep for many of us - and we're set up with another hot day tomorrow with temperatures near 30C in places. It'll stay humid with highs more than 10C above average for the time of year.