A surge of summertime heat

A warm evening with late sunshine and feeling very summery. Feeling increasingly muggy with temperatures not sliding far at all and still around 20C near midnight giving a restless nights sleep with the close, stuffy air.

Tomorrow it'll be hotting up again with strong sunshine and highs near 30C in places; around 10C above the norm for the time of year. For some spots of Scotland and Wales it'll could be one of hottest May days on record. It'll stay muggy and humid as we approach the long bank holiday weekend.

ITV weather presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast