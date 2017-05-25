Armed police patrolling trains across UK for first time after Manchester suicide attack

Armed officers on board a Virgin train to Birmingham New Street at London's Euston station. Credit: PA

Armed police officers have begun patrolling trains across the UK for the first time as a result of the raised terror level after the Manchester suicide attack. The movement of Specialist Operations officers aims to be "unpredictable and widespread across the network" to deter threats, according to British Transport Police (BTP).

Armed police have been patrolling the London Underground since December. Credit: PA

BTP announced the measure in a bid to "disrupt and deter criminal activity" on the network, with a particular focus on "big city locations", after the terror threat level rose to critical. Armed officers have been patrolling on the London Underground network since December, but this is the first time they have travelled on trains outside the capital.

The armed police will focus on big city routes, but their movements aim to be 'unpredictable and widespread' to act as a deterrent. Credit: PA