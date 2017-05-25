- ITV Report
Armed police patrolling trains across UK for first time after Manchester suicide attack
Armed police officers have begun patrolling trains across the UK for the first time as a result of the raised terror level after the Manchester suicide attack.
The movement of Specialist Operations officers aims to be "unpredictable and widespread across the network" to deter threats, according to British Transport Police (BTP).
BTP announced the measure in a bid to "disrupt and deter criminal activity" on the network, with a particular focus on "big city locations", after the terror threat level rose to critical.
Armed officers have been patrolling on the London Underground network since December, but this is the first time they have travelled on trains outside the capital.
A group of four officers were seen on board a Virgin train to Birmingham New Street at Euston station in London on Thursday afternoon as the patrols began.
"Our patrols will be highly visible and passengers should feel comforted by their presence," BTP Chief Constable Paul Crowther said.