- ITV Report
-
Incident over after bomb disposal units dispatched in Manchester
An incident has been declared over after bomb disposal units were sent to a site in Manchester following the discovery of a suspicious package. Police officers and the army were dispatched to Linby Street in Hulme on Thursday morning.
Video showed a number of police cars and a bomb disposal unit arriving on the scene, which was quickly cordoned off.
But a short time later the incident was declared over by Greater Manchester Police, who said the package had been deemed safe.
Communities remain on a heightened state of alert after the UK terror warning was raised to "critical".
The move came after Monday's suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena, which killed 22 people and injured 64.
Prime Minister Theresa May warned the terror threat level "will remain at critical" on Thursday.
She urged the public to stay "vigilant".