'I'm sorry you were alone': Chris Cornell's wife writes open letter to late Soundgarden singer
Chris Cornell's wife has written a heartfelt open letter to the Soundgarden frontman saying she was sorry she was not with him on the night he died.
Cornell, 52, was found dead in a hotel room hours after playing a show in Detroit earlier this month. A coroner ruled that the singer took his own life.
Vicky Cornell said she was "broken" by the unexpected loss of her partner who had seemed "happy, living and motivated".
She promised to look after their two children in the tribute published by Billboard magazine.
Ms Cornell said the singer had shown "patience, empathy and love" and pledged "I will think of you every minute of every day".
"I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting," she wrote.
A coroner's report found Cornell killed himself by hanging, though his wife has said she believes there was more to his death and he may have been suffering from the side-effects of an anti-anxiety medication.
The couple had two children together - a daughter, Toni, aged 12, and a son Christopher, aged 11.
Cornell also has another daughter, Lillian Jean, 17, from a previous marriage.
His funeral is set to take place on Friday in Los Angeles.