'I'm sorry you were alone': Chris Cornell's wife writes open letter to late Soundgarden singer

Chris Cornell's wife has written a heartfelt open letter to the Soundgarden frontman saying she was sorry she was not with him on the night he died.

Cornell, 52, was found dead in a hotel room hours after playing a show in Detroit earlier this month. A coroner ruled that the singer took his own life.

Vicky Cornell said she was "broken" by the unexpected loss of her partner who had seemed "happy, living and motivated".

She promised to look after their two children in the tribute published by Billboard magazine.