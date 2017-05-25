Corbyn to warn UK foreign policy raises terror threat at home after Manchester attack

Jeremy Corbyn will address the government's role in reducing terror in the aftermath of the Manchester attack. Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn will link Britain's involvement in military interventions overseas and terrorism at home as he resumes election campaigning after the Manchester bomb attack. The Labour leader will make a veiled criticism of Conservative-led administrations in a speech in London on Friday, four days after the deadly suicide blast. He will say while "no government can prevent every terrorist attack" all administrations had the "responsibility" to minimise the risk of terror by ensuring their foreign policy does not increase the threat to the UK. Mr Corbyn's speech will come a day after Ukip said Prime Minister Theresa May must share "responsibility" for the attack at Manchester Arena in which 22 people died.

Mr Corbyn's speech has already been condemned for seeking to politicise Monday's atrocity. Former Liberal Democrat leader Lord Ashdown said: "Now is not the time, and this is not the event, to seek political advantage. "The families of victims in Manchester have a right to expect political parties to respond with restraint and sensitivity to these unpardonable crimes. "There will be a moment when we will want to look at the policy implications of what has happened, but that should not be in the shadow of these terrible events when the nation should stand together."

Mr Corbyn, who opposed Britain's military involvement in wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as air strikes against terrorist targets in Syria, will pledge to take a new approach towards countries which foster extremist violence. And he will insist it is time to recognise the West's "war on terror" is not working. "Many experts, including professionals in our intelligence and security services, have pointed to the connections between wars our government has supported or fought in other countries and terrorism here at home," Mr Corbyn will say.

"That assessment in no way reduces the guilt of those who attack our children. Those terrorists will forever be reviled and held to account for their actions. "But an informed understanding of the causes of terrorism is an essential part of an effective response that will protect the security of our people that fights rather than fuels terrorism. "We must be brave enough to admit the 'war on terror' is simply not working. We need a smarter way to reduce the threat from countries that nurture terrorists and generate terrorism."

Mr Corbyn will also promise a Labour government will provide the funding that security agencies and emergency services need. He will make direct reference to the Manchester attack, saying the "solidarity, humanity and compassion" shown on the streets of the city in the aftermath of the bombing would be the values which guide his government in office.

