Drinking coffee 'may protect against liver cancer'

Increasing coffee consumption could help stave off liver cancer, a new study has suggested.

Experts from the University of Southampton and the University of Edinburgh found people who drink more coffee are less likely to develop hepatocellular cancer (HCC), the most common form of primary liver cancer.

They examined data from 26 studies involving more than 2.25 million participants and found even decaffeinated coffee can have a protective effect.

The study, published in the journal BMJ Open, found people who drank one cup of coffee had a 20% lower risk of developing HCC than those who drank none.