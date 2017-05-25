Fraudsters set up fake fundraising websites in wake of Manchester terror attack

Fraudsters have set up fake fundraising websites in the wake of the Manchester terror attack, Greater Manchester Police have warned.

The force told people to be aware of online scams and directed wellwishers to an official Just Giving fundraising page set up by the Manchester Evening News.

Greater Manchester Police tweeted: "Please be aware of fraudulent fundraising pages on the internet. If you wish to donate please use this page - www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/westandtogethermanchester."

Since it was created on Tuesday, the site has raised more than £1.2 million for the victims' families.