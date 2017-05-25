Minute's silence held to remember victims of Manchester terror attack

Twenty-two people were killed and 64 injured - 20 critically - in Monday's suicide bomb attack after a concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

A minute's silence has been held across the nation to remember the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.

At Greater Manchester Police headquarters, officers and staff and people from nearby buildings also stopped to pay tribute to the victims.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins asked those gathered to spend a minute in reflection.

"Particularly remembering the families of those 22 victims who perished in that terrorist atrocity that we saw here in our great city.

"I'd like you to also think about those that still lie in our hospitals, some very critically injured. Think of them and their families," he said.