Minute's silence to be held for Manchester attack victims

The country will observe a minute's silence on Thursday. Credit: PA

A minute's silence will be observed at 11am on Thursday in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the Manchester Arena attack.

The silence will also mark the nation's solidarity with all those injured in the blast and all those affected.

Some 22 people were killed and 64 injured - 20 critically - in Monday's atrocity.

Flags fly at half mast above Downing Street, London. Credit: PA

Flags will remain at half-mast on government buildings until Thursday evening.

Staff in all government buildings are expected to observe the silence, but officials said there will be no national event planned.

Individuals and organisations across the country are expected to decide for themselves how to mark the moment.
