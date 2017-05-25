MPs 'received 188,000 abusive tweets in three months'

MPs received almost 190,000 abusive tweets over a three-month period, according to new research.

Researchers at BCS - The Chartered Institute for IT and an independent think tank Demos looked at tweets sent to or from a UK MP between May 9 and August 18 2016.

They found the abuse peaked on June 24 - the day of the EU referendum result and June 30 - the day Boris Johnson pulled out of the Conservative leadership race.

The report concluded #Brexit was the most commonly occurring hashtag for abusive tweets, while #BorisJohnson and #VoteLeave ranked second and third respectively.