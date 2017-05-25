Net migration to UK down 'significantly' by 84,000 in 2016

Net migration to the UK fell by 84,000 in 2016 compared to a year earlier, new statistics show.

The overall measure - the difference between the number of people arriving and leaving the country - was estimated to be 248,000 last year, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Arrivals from eastern and central European countries, including Poland and Hungary, plunged dramatically.

It means net long-term migration to the UK fellow below 250,000 for the first time in nearly three years.

But the numbers remain wildly higher than Tory plans to cut the figure to the "tens of thousands".

