Olivia Campbell: Manchester attack victim honoured with emotional scooter procession

The grieving mother and stepfather of teenage Manchester attack victim Olivia Campbell have honoured her with a scooter procession they said she "would have loved". Bike enthusiasts Charlotte Campbell, who had made an emotional national appeal for information about her then-missing daughter the morning after the attack, and Paul Hodgson were joined by hundreds of riders. Olivia's family spent Tuesday frantically searching for her, but in the early hours of Wednesday confirmed they had learned she was among the 22 people who died in Monday's suicide blast.

The scooters set off from Olivia Campbell's family home in Bury.

Mr Hodgson joined the front riders as they journeyed together from the family's home in Bury to Manchester's St Ann's Square, while Ms Campbell travelled by car. The couple laid a bouquet and kissed a photograph of the 15-year-old in a frame they placed on the edge of the sea of flowers.

The family were joined by friends as they laid flowers and the framed photograph. Credit: AP

Ms Campbell was seen with a large tattoo, inked close to her heart, with her daughter's name above a bee, the symbol of Manchester adopted by many over the past few days. Mr Hodgson told ITV News the couple were "coping" in the days after learning Olivia had been killed in the Manchester Arena attack.

Charlotte Campbell has had a tattoo inked in tribute to her daughter. Credit: AP

He said his "bubbly, stunning" step-daughter "would have been over the moon" at the solidarity from the region's scooter community in her honour. He said the procession was organised to "pay our respects to Olly and the 21 other people that died in the tragic scene" and said it sent out a wider message.

Paul Hodgson punched the air as he arrived in Manchester. Credit: AP

"(The people) have turned out to represent England, Great Britain, Manchester because we will not be defeated," he said.

Punching the air as he arrived to vast crowds in Manchester, Mr Hodgson hailed the public support. "This means the world," he told ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy. "This means England."

Manchester's St Ann's Square is home to a vast sea of flowers and tributes.

Olivia was among the first victims to be named. The 15-year-old went to Tottington High School and had been to the concert with her friend Adam, who has received treatment in hospital.