PM to pressure Nato to redouble fight against terrorism

The Prime Minister met with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg earlier this month. Credit: PA

The Prime Minister is to urge Nato allies to take on a greater role in the fight against terrorism, just days after the Manchester bombing. Attending an alliance summit in Brussels on Thursday, Theresa May will back a call by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for the group to join the US-led coalition against the so-called Islamic State. She will say they need to show the same resolve in countering terrorism as they do in responding to the threat posed by Russia.

The Prime Minster will attend the summit after increasing the terror-threat level. Credit: PA

The Prime Minster will express her gratitude for the support of Nato allies following the "callous and cowardly" attack in Manchester - which she will say was "all the more sickening for the way it targeted innocent and defenceless children and young people." She is expected to add: "A strong capable and united Nato is at the heart of the security of each and every one of our nations. Our unity in responding to common threats is our most potent weapon. "We must redouble our resolve to meet the threats to our shared society, whether from terrorism or from Russia."

US President Donald Trump will attend the summit after a tour of the Middle East. Credit: PA