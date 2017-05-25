Bomb squad called in as police search house in Wigan

Residents were evacuated from a street in Wigan and a specialist explosives team called in after police discovered "potentially suspicious items" in a search linked to the Manchester Arena attack.

A large cordon was put in place following the discovery at a property in Springfield Street that was raided in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police have been at the scene following the arrest of a man carrying a suspicious package yesterday afternoon.

The cordon was later lifted and residents allowed back to their homes.

Police are continuing to guard the terraced house and the search is ongoing.