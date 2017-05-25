- ITV Report
Bomb squad called in as police search house in Wigan
Residents were evacuated from a street in Wigan and a specialist explosives team called in after police discovered "potentially suspicious items" in a search linked to the Manchester Arena attack.
A large cordon was put in place following the discovery at a property in Springfield Street that was raided in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Police have been at the scene following the arrest of a man carrying a suspicious package yesterday afternoon.
The cordon was later lifted and residents allowed back to their homes.
Police are continuing to guard the terraced house and the search is ongoing.
One resident said they had seen what appeared to be a specialist remote device to assist their search.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police confirmed they had called in explosives experts to assess "potentially suspicious items" inside the house.
They later said that the bomb squad had left after the "precautionary" checks.
"The cordon has now been lifted and residents are being returned to their homes,with no controlled explosion having taken place," a spokesman said.
"The search of the address remains on-going."