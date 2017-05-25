Queen visits Manchester Children's Hospital

The Queen has arrived at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital to meet victims of the suicide bombing at the city's arena.

Queen Elizabeth II is expected to meet children injured in the blast, as well as staff who worked throughout the night in the aftermath of Monday's attack.

Twelve children under the age of 16 - among the 64 casualties - were taken to the hospital by ambulance following the terror attack.

The hospital was visited by Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday afternoon.

Some 22 people were killed and 59 wounded in the attack carried out by bomber Salman Abedi.