Rumours: Manchester United want Renato Sanches and Everton slap £50m price tag on Barkley

Bayern Munich's 19-year-old Renato Sanches is wanted by Manchester United, but the Red Devils are likely to face competition from Italian champions Juventus for the Portugal international. (Corriere dello Sport, via Sun)

Everton have put a £50m price tag on Ross Barkley, with Tottenham and Manchester United both interested in signing the England midfielder. (Daily Mirror)

Antoine Griezmann has not asked for a move, according to Athletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo, who does not envisage any club paying the £85m release claus. e(Radio RMC, via Daily Mirror)

Newly promoted Newcastle United are looking into the posibility of signing 25-year-old Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho. (Daily Star)

Bayern Munich forward Douglas Costa, is wanted by both Tottenham and Manchester United, with Juventus now also joining the hunt for the striker. (La Stampa, via Calciomercato)

Incoming Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has made the signing of Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, his top priority in the summer. (Sport, via Metro)