‘She just kept smiling and saying thank you’: Nurse recalls emotional encounter with Manchester bombing victim

The enduring smile of a horrifically injured victim of the Manchester bombing is still fresh in the mind of nurse Joe O’Brien. “She’d obviously been through a very, very bad experience - something I can’t imagine going through myself - but she held my hands and she was smiling and saying thank you,” she said tearfully. “She wasn’t angry, she wasn’t upset - she was just happy that she was with other people and we were helping her. “It's those beautiful moments that keep us going. If she could carry on, then I could certainly carry on doing what I had to do,” she told ITV News.

Tributes in St Ann's Square, Manchester, to remember the victims of the terror attack in the city. Credit: Press Association

The woman’s bravery is a source of strength to Ms O’Brien, who is still visibly upset by the traumatic events of Monday night. She phoned in to offer her services to Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport, where she has worked for 32 years, as soon as she heard that a suicide bomber had targeted concert-goers at Manchester Arena. After she arrived, the devastation caused by Salmen Abedi and his murderous device soon became apparent. “I’ve never seen anything like it before - they were the worst injuries I've ever seen,” she revealed. Ms O’Brien assisted in the operating theatre as surgeons removed nuts and bolts from victims’ bodies, in a bid to save their lives and limbs.

Joe assisted in the theatre as surgeons operated on those injured Credit: ITV News

She described a cool and focused atmosphere in surgery, where - despite the distressing scenes - medics worked together, determined to repair some of the damage. She voiced admiration for one of the doctors who had been at the arena waiting to pick up his daughter when the blast occurred. After finding his daughter and taking her home, he went straight to the hospital and worked through the night - without mentioning that his daughter had been in harm's way. “You keep on going because if you fall apart you're not doing your best for them," she said. It wasn't until she finally returned home and switched on the television to see a distressed mother appealing for information about her missing daughter that she broke down. "Once the adrenaline wears off and you start reflecting, that’s when it hits you," she said. "I just got on the floor, cuddled my Labrador and just had a really good weep." Her patient's smile, her colleague's resilience and her city's courage in the face of terror has convinced Ms O'Brien that Manchester will emerge stronger.