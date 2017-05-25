Spurs defender earns first England call, West Ham full-back Cresswell in 25-man squad

Kieran Trippier has received his first call-up to the England squad after impressive form for Spurs.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney, as expected, was left out of the squad by manager Gareth Southgate.

Rooney, who is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer, made a cameo in United's Europa League triumph over Ajax on Wednesday night.

Stoke's Jack Butland has returned to the squad after a long injury lay-off, while Ben Gibson has retained his place.