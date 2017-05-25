Tesco set to scrap 5p carrier bags in stores

Tesco May scrap single-use 5p bags Credit: PA

Tesco has become the first major supermarket to try phasing out 5p single-use carrier bags, meaning shoppers who don't take their own to store will have to buy bags for life. The retailer has launched the 10-week trial in its Aberdeen, Dundee and Norwich stores and if successful, it could scrap single-use bags.

Laws introduced in England in October 2015 forced larger retailers to apply a 5p charge to flimsy single-use carriers - a scheme already in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Bags for life are made from a thicker plastic and cost 8p and 10p.

We are carrying out a short trial in a few stores to look at the impact on bag usage if we remove single use carrier bags. In these stores customers who need a bag can still buy a Bag for Life which they can reuse. – Tesco spokesperson

The supermarket said that online customers will still have the option of buying 5p carriers to have their shopping delivered in - but 57% now choose bagless deliveries. Official figures released last July showed an 85% drop in the number of single-use bags used by shoppers once the charge was introduced.

7bn single-use carrier bags given to customers by seven retailers in 2014

0.5bn single-use carrier bags given out in the first six months after the charge was introduced