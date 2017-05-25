Three men charged with terror offences in London

Three men have been charged with terrorism offences in connection with an alleged UK terror plot.

Umar Ahmed Haque, Muhammad Abid and Abuthaher Mamun, from east London, were arrested on May 17.

They were detained as part of an investigation by MI5 and the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command.

Haque, 24, from Newham, is accused of preparing to commit acts of terrorism and charged with four counts of possessing documents useful for committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Abid, 27, also from Newham, is charged under terror laws with failing to disclose information about Haque.

Mamun, 18, from Barking, is accused of preparing to assist another to commit acts of terrorism.

A fourth man, 25-year-old Nadeem Ilyas Patel, from Newham, is accused of conspiring with Haque to possess a firearm - or imitation firearm - with intent to cause fear or violence.

All four men will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.