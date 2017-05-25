Trump berates Nato countries for 'chronic underpayments' for defence

US President Donald Trump has told Nato member countries they must "finally contribute their fair share" for defence spending.

Speaking at a Nato summit in Brussels, Mr Trump urged leaders to live up to a 2011 decision to increase spending to 2 percent of GDP by 2024.

He said "grave security concerns" in the wake of the Manchester and other terror attacks is the same reason he had been "very direct" about the payments.

Mr Trump said 23 of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should and it is "not fair" to the people of the United States.

He added that "many of these nations owe massive amounts of money" from previous years.

"We should recognise that with these chronic underpayments and growing threats even 2% of GDP is insufficient to close the gaps in modernising readiness and the size of forces," Mr Trump also insisted.