Manchester attack: UK police stops sharing information with US following leaks

British police have stopped information sharing with the United States on the Manchester bombing in an unprecedented move, according to reports.

The decision came after sensitive pictures from the Manchester Arena crime scene, including apparent images of a blood-stained detonator and rucksack, were leaked to US media.

Prime Minister Theresa May said she intends to "make clear" to US President Donald Trump that intelligence between the two countries must remain secure.

She will meet the US leader on Thursday with other EU and Nato officials in Brussels.

UK government officials were understood to be "furious" with the breach after the New York Times ran the photographs on Wednesday.

Now UK police have halted information sharing with the US on the attack until it gets assurances no further leaks will happen, Reuters reported, citing a UK counter-terrorism source.