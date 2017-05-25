- ITV Report
-
Manchester attack: UK police stops sharing information with US following leaks
British police have stopped information sharing with the United States on the Manchester bombing in an unprecedented move, according to reports.
The decision came after sensitive pictures from the Manchester Arena crime scene, including apparent images of a blood-stained detonator and rucksack, were leaked to US media.
Prime Minister Theresa May said she intends to "make clear" to US President Donald Trump that intelligence between the two countries must remain secure.
She will meet the US leader on Thursday with other EU and Nato officials in Brussels.
UK government officials were understood to be "furious" with the breach after the New York Times ran the photographs on Wednesday.
Now UK police have halted information sharing with the US on the attack until it gets assurances no further leaks will happen, Reuters reported, citing a UK counter-terrorism source.
US media were the first to report 22-year-old British national Salman Abedi was behind the Manchester bomber.
In a separate story, the New York Times published police photographs of what appeared to be Abedi's bloodstained rucksack and detonator.
The UK government was reported to be incensed with the leak to US media.
A Whitehall source reported that British officials and ministers had made it clear to US counterparts the leaks were "completely unacceptable".
Emphasising the anger within official circles, ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen said these were "not the kind of words ever really used about Britain's closest ally".
Police chiefs were also critical of the leak.
A National Counter Terrorism Policing spokesman said: "When that trust is breached it undermines these relationships, and undermines our investigations and the confidence of victims, witnesses and their families."
Abedi killed 22 people and injured 64 when he detonated an improvised explosive at the Manchester Arena as fans piled out of an Ariana Grande gig.
Police have so far made eight arrests, including two overnight on Thursday, as intelligence services hunt a potential "network" thought to have helped Abedi.
The UK has seen its terror threat raised to the "critical", the highest level, with almost 1,000 British Army troops deployed to bolster policing and security around "key locations".
Many of the attack victims have been named, the youngest so far being eight-year-old Saffie Roussos.