UK threat level remains 'critical' and public should be vigilant, Theresa May says

Theresa May has said Britain's terror threat level will "remain at critical" following Monday's terror attack at Manchester Arena that killed 22 and left 64 injured. Speaking inside Number 10 after a meeting of the government's emergency committee Cobra on Thursday morning, she said that the public "should remain vigilant".

The Prime Minister said around 1,000 members of the Armed Forces were still assisting the police, "providing important reassurance ahead of a Bank Holiday weekend of busy events.

I have just chaired a meeting of Cobra where I was updated on the extraordinary response of the police and emergency services to Monday's horrific attack. The police have confirmed that eight suspects remain in custody and that progress is being made in the case but the threat level, as assessed by the independent joint terrorism analysis centre, will remain at critical and the public should remain vigilant. – Theresa May

Mrs May, who is due to travel to the Nato summit later on Thursday, said she would work with "international colleagues on defeating terrorism" at the gathering. On Friday the Prime Minister will attend a G7 summit in Italy where she said she will "lead a discussion on counter-terrorism and on how we will work together to prevent the plotting of terrorist attacks online and to stop the spread of hateful extremist ideology on social media".