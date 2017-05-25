- ITV Report
UK threat level remains 'critical' and public should be vigilant, Theresa May says
Theresa May has said Britain's terror threat level will "remain at critical" following Monday's terror attack at Manchester Arena that killed 22 and left 64 injured.
Speaking inside Number 10 after a meeting of the government's emergency committee Cobra on Thursday morning, she said that the public "should remain vigilant".
The Prime Minister said around 1,000 members of the Armed Forces were still assisting the police, "providing important reassurance ahead of a Bank Holiday weekend of busy events.
Mrs May, who is due to travel to the Nato summit later on Thursday, said she would work with "international colleagues on defeating terrorism" at the gathering.
On Friday the Prime Minister will attend a G7 summit in Italy where she said she will "lead a discussion on counter-terrorism and on how we will work together to prevent the plotting of terrorist attacks online and to stop the spread of hateful extremist ideology on social media".
She added: "G7 and Nato will enable us to work more closely together as we work to defeat the evil of terrorism."
Her statement followed reports that British police have stopped information sharing with the United States on the Manchester bombing after sensitive pictures from the crime scene were leaked to US media.
The Prime Minister said she would "make clear" to President Donald Trump at the Nato summit that "intelligence that is shared between our law enforcement agencies must remain secure".