Ukip launch General Election manifesto

Ukip have launched their General Election manifesto in a return to political campaigning following the Manchester suicide bombing.

Party leader Paul Nuttall launched Ukip's manifesto at a Westminster press conference ahead of a national minute's silence in honour of those killed, injured or bereaved in the atrocity.

Mr Nuttall opened the press conference by offering condolences on behalf of the party to those affected by the attack.

He said that in targeting a concert attended primarily by children and teenagers there was "no depth to which these evil and warped individuals will stoop".

Mr Nuttall said that when he became leader of the party, one of the major issues he believed he would face in the coming years would be the issue of "Islamic fundamentalism" and that a "more muscular approach" was needed to target it and promote social integration.

In the manifesto, the 40-year-old pledged an extra 20,000 police officers, 20,000 extra troops, 7,000 more prison officers and 4,000 extra UK border guards.

Mr Nuttall also said that anyone who left the UK to fight for so-called Islamic State should loose their passport and citizenship, and would not be allowed to return to the country.

Ukip also pledged an extra £11 billion for the NHS and adult social care budgets by the end of next Parliament which would be funded by an £11 billion in a reduction to foreign aid spending, as health care had been "underfunded" for too long, Mr Nuttall said.

He continued that Ukip would keep the Government "honest" as it deals with Brexit and would introduce six "Brexit tests".

Mr Nuttall also hailed Ukip as "the party that stands up for gender equality, freedom of expression and equality before the law in every community within our country".

Speaking after Mr Nuttall, Ukip deputy leader Suzanne Evans offered more information on the manifesto's pledges.

Other key policies in the manifesto include apromise not to raise taxes, scrap VAT on takeaways and abolish the House of Lords.

The manifesto also backs a previous pledge to ban the wearing of burqas.

The party held a break at 11am to observe the minute's silence.

Explaining his decision to resume campaigning a day ahead of the other main parties, Mr Nuttall said: "We cannot be cowed or allow our way of life to be undermined by those who wish to do us harm.

"These people hate the way we live, hate our freedom and hate our democracy.

"The best response we can make is to ensure that the democratic process continues."